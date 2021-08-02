Gamanza takes Casino de Neuchâtel online in Switzerland

Casino de Neuchâtel has become the latest land-based casino to go online in Switzerland’s regulated iGaming market through a partnership with Baden-based platform provider Gamanza.

Casino de Neuchâtel’s Hurrahcasino.ch is powered by the GaminGenius platform from Gamanza, a subsidiary of Grand Casino Baden and Casino Davos owner Stadtcasino Baden Group.

“We felt it was really important for the Neuchâtel team to work with Swiss suppliers as much as possible and for the last 18 months we have counted on Gamanza’s support and knowledge to develop this new product for the Swiss market,” said Casino de Neuchâtel online gaming manager Fabien Nanchen. “We hope that players will love the brand and the universe we have created with Hurrah.”

Gamanza chief commercial officer Robert Civill added: “This launch is another significant step for Gamanza as it further solidifies our status as a competitive partner in regulated markets. It’s been a pleasure working with the team at Casino de Neuchâtel and we look forward to supporting Hurrah Casino long into the future.”