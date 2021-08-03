Greentube makes first move into Ukraine with First Casino launch

Novomatic's interactive division Greentube has gone live in Ukraine’s newly regulated iGaming market for the first time through an integration with Nubula Games’ First Casino brand.

First Casino’s customers can now access to top-performing Greentube titles including Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant and Diamond Link: Mighty Sevens, as well as classic titles such as Book of Ra, Sizzling Hot deluxe and Lucky Lady’s Charm.

“The online gaming market in Ukraine is one rich with potential and we are delighted to have further expanded our presence into the country with this partnership,” said Greentube key account manager for Ukraine Opher Ben Zvi.

“Having established itself in the newly regulated market with its strong brand and emphasis on responsible gaming, First Casino represents a perfect ally as we introduce Ukraine’s players to our portfolio of content which has proven popular with customers all over the world.”

First Casino chief financial officer Maistrenko Andrii added: “Greentube’s content has a deserved reputation for providing a popular blend of land-based appeal with fresh, exciting titles developed specially for the online market.

“This is an exciting time both for First Casino and the burgeoning online gaming market in Ukraine as a whole and this deal will help further establish our reputation as a brand synonymous with a quality playing experience.”