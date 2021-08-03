This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Soft2Bet
OpenBet

Greentube makes first move into Ukraine with First Casino launch

3rd August 2021 10:06 am GMT
Greentube
Evolution

Novomatic's interactive division Greentube has gone live in Ukraine’s newly regulated iGaming market for the first time through an integration with Nubula Games’ First Casino brand.

First Casino’s customers can now access to top-performing Greentube titles including Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant and Diamond Link: Mighty Sevens, as well as classic titles such as Book of Ra, Sizzling Hot deluxe and Lucky Lady’s Charm.

“The online gaming market in Ukraine is one rich with potential and we are delighted to have further expanded our presence into the country with this partnership,” said Greentube key account manager for Ukraine Opher Ben Zvi.

“Having established itself in the newly regulated market with its strong brand and emphasis on responsible gaming, First Casino represents a perfect ally as we introduce Ukraine’s players to our portfolio of content which has proven popular with customers all over the world.”

First Casino chief financial officer Maistrenko Andrii added: “Greentube’s content has a deserved reputation for providing a popular blend of land-based appeal with fresh, exciting titles developed specially for the online market.

“This is an exciting time both for First Casino and the burgeoning online gaming market in Ukraine as a whole and this deal will help further establish our reputation as a brand synonymous with a quality playing experience.”

Related Tags
Casino First Casino Greentube iGaming Novomatic Nubula Games Slots Ukraine
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Greentube debuts slots in Germany with OnlineCasino Deutschland

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Slotmill, Greentube and more

Greentube releases latest slot Diamond Link: Mighty Emperor

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

Greentube expands presence in Paraguay with Slots Del Sol

Greentube expands in Switzerland with Casino Du Lac Genève’s Pasino.ch

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

Greentube goes live in Canada with BCLC launch

Greentube’s StarGames integrates IDnow customer ID solution

Greentube wins Luxembourg National Lottery omni-channel deal

GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

Pariplay and Greentube agree new distribution deal

NeoGames
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Sportradar
digitain
Evolution
Pronet Gaming