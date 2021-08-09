This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play expands Codere partnership to Spain and Colombia

9th August 2021 9:24 am GMT
Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with Codere to include the regulated Colombian and Spanish iGaming markets.

Pragmatic Play already supplies its games to Codere in Mexico and will now launch its slot portfolio for Codere’s players in Colombia and Spain, including popular titles such as Wolf Gold, Sweet Bonanza, as well as recently released Fruit Party 2.

“Our relationship with Codere has been strong in Mexico and we’re delighted to expand this further into the key regulated markets of Spain and Colombia,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari. “Our products have been very well received by Codere customers and we look forward to enjoying this growing partnership.”

Codere casino product manager Sarit Adania added: “Pragmatic Play’s slot offering is already enjoyed by our players in Mexico and we’re thrilled to take their content live in two further major markets.

“It is an important step for us as our partnership grows and we look forward to bringing amazing gaming experiences to our Spanish and Mexican customers.”

