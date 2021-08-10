This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Relax Gaming expands Denmark presence with Tivoli deal

10th August 2021 9:22 am GMT
NetEnt

Games developer Relax Gaming has signed a new agreement to roll out its content with Danske Spil-owned Danish iGaming operator Tivoli.

Relax will provide its full-service platform and catalogue of games to the operator, which has been live in Denmark since 2012, including titles such as Book of 99, Money Train 2 and Top Dawg$.

Content from Relax Gaming's Silver Bullet and Powered by Relax partners will also be available to Tivoli, including games from studios such as Kalamba Games, 4theplayer and ReelPlay.

“As our recent activity in the Nordics has shown, this region is strategically important to us and it is great to see this momentum continue thanks to our partnership with Tivoli,” said Relax chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “The brand is very highly regarded in Demark, so it’s great to sign a deal that will improve our footprint so significantly in the country.”

Tivoli platform and game development manager Morten Olesen said: “We work to an incredibly high standard at Tivoli, so naturally we wanted a partner with a similar work ethic. We are more than confident that Relax will live up to its reputation and deliver on this.

“The company offers a wide variety of high-quality products and we are delighted to be working with them.”

Related Tags
Casino Denmark iGaming Relax Gaming Slots Tivoli
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

Relax Gaming takes to the seas with latest slot Deep Descent

GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

Relax Gaming discusses latest release Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels

Kindred Group profits as sports betting revenue soars in Q2

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Relax Gaming launches Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Evoplay and more

Big Time Gaming launches Spicy Meatballs slot

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Relax Gaming released poker-themed slot Chip Spin

Kindred Group to acquire casino supplier Relax Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Evoplay and more

Rank set for £80m HMRC refund as trading begins to improve

Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
NetEnt
Hi
Future Anthem