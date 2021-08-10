Relax Gaming expands Denmark presence with Tivoli deal

Games developer Relax Gaming has signed a new agreement to roll out its content with Danske Spil-owned Danish iGaming operator Tivoli.

Relax will provide its full-service platform and catalogue of games to the operator, which has been live in Denmark since 2012, including titles such as Book of 99, Money Train 2 and Top Dawg$.

Content from Relax Gaming's Silver Bullet and Powered by Relax partners will also be available to Tivoli, including games from studios such as Kalamba Games, 4theplayer and ReelPlay.

“As our recent activity in the Nordics has shown, this region is strategically important to us and it is great to see this momentum continue thanks to our partnership with Tivoli,” said Relax chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “The brand is very highly regarded in Demark, so it’s great to sign a deal that will improve our footprint so significantly in the country.”

Tivoli platform and game development manager Morten Olesen said: “We work to an incredibly high standard at Tivoli, so naturally we wanted a partner with a similar work ethic. We are more than confident that Relax will live up to its reputation and deliver on this.

“The company offers a wide variety of high-quality products and we are delighted to be working with them.”