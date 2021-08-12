This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Pariplay goes live with BetPlay in Colombia

12th August 2021 8:01 am GMT
NetEnt

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has taken its content live in Colombia with Corredor Empresarial’s BetPlay.

More than 100 of Pariplay’s slots are now available to the operator’s customers, including top-performing titles Dragons of The North, Rumble Rhino, Grand Loot and Faith.

“We continue our expansion in Colombia where our content has resonated well with local players and the growth shows no signs of slowing down,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew McLean. “BetPlay is a fantastic partner with a big local presence and we look forward to growing our market share together.”

Corredor Empresarial general manager Germán Segura said: “We are continually looking for new and exciting content to add to our online casino to ensure our customers have access to the best games that the market has to offer.

“Pariplay has built a substantial portfolio of titles that provide engagement and entertainment in equal measure which will make a great addition to our existing offering.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.12 per cent higher at SEK63.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.

Related Tags
Aspire Global BetPlay Casino Colombia Corredor Empresarial iGaming Pariplay Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

iSoftBet gains iGaming supplier licence in Greece

Aspire Global launches new BuyWin feature in Germany

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

Swintt appoints Tereza Melicharkova as head of marketing

Pariplay granted supplier licence to enter Greece

Pariplay adds Helio Gaming to Fusion platform

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind and more

Pariplay unveil nordic gods themed slot

The promises and challenges of a regulated Germany

Pariplay targets US iGaming expansion with Amelco integration

GI Games Round-up: 888, Leander Studios, DWG and more

Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
NetEnt
Hi
Future Anthem