Pariplay goes live with BetPlay in Colombia

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has taken its content live in Colombia with Corredor Empresarial’s BetPlay.

More than 100 of Pariplay’s slots are now available to the operator’s customers, including top-performing titles Dragons of The North, Rumble Rhino, Grand Loot and Faith.

“We continue our expansion in Colombia where our content has resonated well with local players and the growth shows no signs of slowing down,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew McLean. “BetPlay is a fantastic partner with a big local presence and we look forward to growing our market share together.”

Corredor Empresarial general manager Germán Segura said: “We are continually looking for new and exciting content to add to our online casino to ensure our customers have access to the best games that the market has to offer.

“Pariplay has built a substantial portfolio of titles that provide engagement and entertainment in equal measure which will make a great addition to our existing offering.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.12 per cent higher at SEK63.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.