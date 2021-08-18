This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

EveryMatrix agrees supply deal with Kindred Group in the US

18th August 2021 10:03 am GMT
NetEnt

iGaming technology supplier EveryMatrix has signed a US games distribution deal with Stockholm-listed operator Kindred Group.

The agreement will see Kindred expand its current casino offering by integrating proprietary games from EveryMatrix’s Spearhead and Armadillo Studios.

Kindred will also have the option to add games from additional studios as they become available through CasinoEngine.

“Kindred Group is one of the earliest adopters of iGaming and sportsbook globally and been very successful since the inception,” said EveryMatrix president Americas Erik Nyman. “We are very pleased to become their trusted partner in the US market.

“We will be supplying a large selection of games to appeal to their US players through our iGaming integration platform, CasinoEngine. This partnership further enhances EveryMatrix position to become the leading technology provider in America and we trust Kindred’s players will enjoy our games portfolio and bonus features.”

Kindred Group senior vice president USA, Manuel Stan, added: “We are very excited to partner up with EveryMatrix and bring the top-quality content from Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios to our US customers, in our intent to bring a best-in-class casino offering to the US.”

As a part of its US expansion plans, EveryMatrix is currently engaged in multiple licensing processes, including in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where Kindred operates.

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 0.41 per cent higher at SEK147.40 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

