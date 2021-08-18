This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming to supply FavBet in Romania

18th August 2021 9:56 am GMT
Games aggregator and developer Relax Gaming has expanded its presence in Romania’s regulated iGaming market through a new operator partnership with FavBet Online.

Games from the supplier’s Silver Bullet and Powered by Relax partners will be made available to FavBet players, as well as titles from studios such as Storm Gaming, ReelPlay and Kalamba.

The deal will also see the operator gain access to content from Relax's proprietary catalogue, including titles such as Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels, Top Dawg$ and Templar Tumble.

“FavBet’s focus on technology and high-quality content represents the ideal partner for us and our studio partners,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “The brand is very highly regarded in Romania, so it’s great to sign a deal that will improve our footprint so significantly in the country. We look forward to supporting their next chapter of development.”

FavBet Romania CEO Sergiu Burbulea said: “Our vision at FavBet is to become the best form of entertainment so our clients, employees and partners are part of a unique experience.

“We work to an incredibly high standard at FavBet, so naturally we wanted a partner with a similar work ethic. As a result, Relax Gaming was an obvious choice. We are more than confident that they will live up to their reputation and deliver on this.”

