Bragg Gaming agrees games supply deal with Novibet

Bragg Gaming Group has agreed a multi-market games supply deal with online gaming operator Novibet.

Bragg’s Oryx Gaming subsidiary will initially provide games to Novibet in the regulated Greek market, where Bragg recently secured license approval, and will be expanded to the United Kingdom and Italy in future.

“We have hit the ground running in the Greek market and this partnership with Novibet is significant as it takes our content live with one of the country’s largest brands,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

“As well as strengthening our position in Greece, this deal will also provide ample opportunity for Oryx in the future, with our partnership set to expand into other regulated markets.”

Fotini Matthaiou, casino manager at Novibet, commented: “Oryx provides an excellent portfolio of games that we are certain will be appreciated by our players in Greece and all of our key markets.

“At Novibet, our aim is to provide the most entertaining and vibrant gaming experience and Oryx is a partner that can guarantee this offering. We’re thrilled to be further expanding our online casino portfolio with this deal, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) gained 4.14 per cent to close at CAD$10.07 per share in Toronto Monday.