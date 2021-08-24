This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming releases latest slot Troll’s Gold

24th August 2021 10:32 am GMT
NetEnt

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has expanded its portfolio of slots with the launch of Troll’s Gold.

The game invites players to team up with trolls and venture into the dark dragon’s den in search of loot and treasure, with the tiny trolls offering huge win potential as they add a multiplier to the total win - ranging from x2 to x10.

Troll’s Gold offers a maximum coinciding win of x12500 and a maximum win per line of x1215 with wild multipliers added on top. In addition, the Treasure Chest Collector symbol could see players win a staggering x10,000.

Troll’s Gold also delivers a new feature, Lock-In-Re-Spins, which are awarded when a stack of matching symbols lands fully on reel one. These symbols then lock in place and all other symbols re-spin. The lock-in feature continues as long as at least one matching symbol or wild symbol lands anywhere on the reels.

“Troll’s Gold is an enthralling addition to our fantastic range of slots, and with its exciting bonuses and feature, players will find themselves reeling in plenty of awards from these generous trolls,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Available on all devices, this title will certainly be a big treat to plenty of players across our key regulated jurisdictions, including Denmark, Great Britain, Romania, Sweden and more.”

