Scientific Games brings OpenGaming platform to Latin America

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has deployed its OpenGaming platform in Colombia for the first time with Betsson-owned operator Colbet.

Colbet will initially offer players access to games developed by Scientific Games’ in-house studios, along with content supplied by newly acquired studio Lightning Box and third-party providers Big Time Gaming and ReelPlay. The full OpenGaming portfolio will be made available in the future.

“It is important for us to offer a premium experience to players in Colombia and by launching with one of the industry’s pre-eminent content aggregation platforms, we are able to do exactly that,” said Betsson Group director of gaming Ciara Nic Liam.

“With the addition of Scientific Games’ in-house content and titles produced by leading studios in the initial roll-out phase, we can continue to present our customers with an ever-growing content catalogue with widespread appeal.”

The launch of the OpenGaming platform in Colombia marks Scientific Games’ first step into the Latin American online casino market.

“Betsson Group has big plans across both Colombia and the LatAm region and we are sure that our offering will appeal to its players across a wide demographic,” said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of gaming for SG Digital.

“This partnership represents the first step for OpenGaming in a vibrant market. Our sights are firmly set on building sustainable success across LatAm, one of the most important growth areas in the world for the iGaming industry.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 1.87 per cent higher at SEK81.60 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 1.53 per cent higher at $71.45 per share in New York Tuesday.