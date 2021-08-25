This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
White Hat Gaming establishes new division to enter US iGaming market

25th August 2021 8:57 am GMT
NetEnt

Platform provider White Hat Gaming has established a new division to deliver its casino content into the United States for the first time.

White Hat Studios is as a standalone division which will operate separate to White Hat Gaming’s player account management (PAM) platform.

Led by a commercial and operations team that combines experience from leading gaming suppliers such as NetEnt and Novomatic, it will make some of the supplier’s popular slots, jackpots, RNG table content and instant win titles available to licensed US operators for the first time.

White Hat Studios will go live with its first operators in Q1 2022, with planned state launches in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“We are delighted at the incredibly positive and enthusiastic response from operators to this new venture,” said White Hat Gaming chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth. “We are moving at record pace and are excited to be able to offer content from one of Europe’s number-one suppliers to the US market for the first time.

“We cannot wait to offer our players top titles such as Eye of Horus and Ted, alongside Europe’s most popular jackpot product.”

The creation of White Hat Studios follows the signing of an asset purchase agreement last month with Blueprint Gaming, which will see White Hat offer Blueprint’s catalogue of games to US operators via a new RGS, operating in parallel to its PAM solution.

