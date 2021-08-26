EveryMatrix expands in New Jersey with Resorts Digital integration

Gaming platform provider EveryMatrix has entered an agreement to integrate its CasinoEngine platform with New Jersey-based iGaming operator Resorts Digital Gaming.

The integration will allow players from Resortscasino.com and Mohegansuncasino.com to access a range of EveryMatrix’s casino games, including content from the supplier’s Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios.

The partnership with Resorts Digital, the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, begins in New Jersey and can be extended across other US states, pending regulatory approval.

“We’ve come a long way since we decided to enter the most significant gambling market in the world,” said EveryMatrix president of Americas Erik Nyman. “I am pleased to announce this distribution deal in the US, which allows us to make our games available with an option to add other titles as they become available through CasinoEngine.

“Ed Andrewes and his team have done an impressive job being one of the first operators to embrace online gaming in the US, and I trust they will be very satisfied with our games portfolio as it will further enhance their success in the market.”

Resorts Digital Gaming CEO Ed Andrewes commented: “Resorts Digital Gaming already has a market leading portfolio of slot and table games, and we are absolutely delighted to launch the EveryMatrix content in the US.

“EveryMatrix has already proved that its games are very successful across other global iGaming markets and we believe they will also perform well on resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com in New Jersey.”