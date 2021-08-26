This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

EveryMatrix expands in New Jersey with Resorts Digital integration

26th August 2021 6:53 am GMT
NetEnt

Gaming platform provider EveryMatrix has entered an agreement to integrate its CasinoEngine platform with New Jersey-based iGaming operator Resorts Digital Gaming.

The integration will allow players from Resortscasino.com and Mohegansuncasino.com to access a range of EveryMatrix’s casino games, including content from the supplier’s Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios.

The partnership with Resorts Digital, the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, begins in New Jersey and can be extended across other US states, pending regulatory approval.

“We’ve come a long way since we decided to enter the most significant gambling market in the world,” said EveryMatrix president of Americas Erik Nyman. “I am pleased to announce this distribution deal in the US, which allows us to make our games available with an option to add other titles as they become available through CasinoEngine.

“Ed Andrewes and his team have done an impressive job being one of the first operators to embrace online gaming in the US, and I trust they will be very satisfied with our games portfolio as it will further enhance their success in the market.”

Resorts Digital Gaming CEO Ed Andrewes commented: “Resorts Digital Gaming already has a market leading portfolio of slot and table games, and we are absolutely delighted to launch the EveryMatrix content in the US.

“EveryMatrix has already proved that its games are very successful across other global iGaming markets and we believe they will also perform well on resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com in New Jersey.”

Related Tags
Casino EveryMatrix iGaming New Jersey Resorts Digital Slots United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

EveryMatrix agrees supply deal with Kindred Group in the US

Delasport names Oren Cohen Shwartz as new CEO

EveryMatrix powers IZIBET.com re-launch

Luckbox enters strategic partnership with BtoBet

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Evoplay and more

EveryMatrix wins Winmasters and bet-at-home.com platform deals

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Gaming Realms partners EveryMatrix for Slingo distribution

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Slotmill, Greentube and more

EveryMatrix agrees deal to take Mexican casino operator Foliatti online

EveryMatrix opens new game development studio in Florida

EveryMatrix acquires stake in Lady Luck Games

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play and more

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

GI Games Round-up: 888, Leander Studios, DWG and more

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Future Anthem