Sega Sammy to redevelop Wild Streak games for land-based casinos

Tokyo-listed games developer Sega Sammy has partnered with Wild Streak Gaming to covert two of the studio’s popular online games for the land-based market.

The Bragg Gaming Group subsidiary already has a game design agreement with Sega Sammy under which its Congo Cash and Fairy Dust online games have been repurposed for land-based play, with the repurposed titles set to be unveiled at G2E in Las Vegas next month.

The companies said Thursday that they have expanded their relationship to include two new titles, Wild Streak’s Dragon Power and Egyptian Magic, which have built a strong online following in social and real-money casinos.

“We have really enjoyed working with the Sega Sammy Creation team with the development of Congo Cash and Fairy Dust. We share a passion for delivering a next-level casino gaming experience as Sega Sammy team continue to grow their global presence,” said Doug Fallon, managing director of group content at Bragg and founder of Wild Streak Gaming.

“We are very excited to be extending our relationship to include Dragon Power and Egyptian Magic, which have seen phenomenal popularity online and can’t wait to bring them to land based casinos under this partnership.”

Scott Winzeler, chairman and CEO of Sega Sammy, commented: “Doug and the team at Wild Streak have an excellent track record of delivering games that seem to generate a real loyalty among their fans. We’re pleased to extend our agreement to bring two more high-performing titles to our casino audiences, where we anticipate they will be just as well received as their online counterparts.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed 4.61 per cent higher at CAD$15.21 per share in Toronto Thursday, while shares in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (TYO:6460) closed 1.58 per cent higher in Tokyo Friday at JPY1,547 per share.