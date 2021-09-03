This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Future Anthem looks to optimise game performance with Anthem Amplifier

3rd September 2021 8:40 am GMT
Re

AI and game data science specialist Future Anthem has launched Anthem Amplifier, a first-of-its-kind offering which provides in-depth analysis of all bets and spins on casino games.

The solution is designed to enable operators and game developers to analyse player behaviours across casino games by utilising advanced data science and proprietary machine learning models.

“Our vision is to connect human behaviour with data science to build a player-centric universe that is enjoyable and sustainable,” said Leigh Nissim, chief executive of Future Anthem. “Anthem Amplifier does this with tools that allow studios and operators to optimise their game portfolios by processing and intelligently understanding an incredibly large volume of data.”

Evolution-owned developer Big Time Gaming is among the first customers to utilise Anthem Amplifier.

“Understanding player and game behaviours should be at the heart of every successful studio,” said Big Time Gaming chief executive Nik Robinson.

“Leveraging game data and the AI tools provided by Anthem Amplifier provides us with additional opportunities to continue optimising our innovative slots, while pleasing our customers and players.”

