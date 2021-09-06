This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

RSI expands Evolution partnership in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

6th September 2021 9:36 am GMT
Evolution
Re

New York-listed iGaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has launched new exclusive live casino games from Evolution across its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands.

The two iGaming sites have launched their own branded live casino studios for players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including three new Blackjack games.

“Since we initially launched our live dealer games with Evolution in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we've had requests from customers to offer exclusive tables with seats only available to players loyal to our brands,” said RSI CEO Richard Schwartz.

“Now our players will have their own dedicated seats where they are able to chat and interact with not only our dealers but also other players in our online community, who can interact in real time, adding a fun social aspect to the betting experience as if they were at a land-based casino.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.49 per cent higher at SEK1,480.60 per share in Stockholm Monday morning, while shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed 3.54 per cent higher at $15.49 per share in New York Friday.

BetRivers.com Evolution iGaming Live Casino New Jersey Pennsylvania PlaySugarHouse.com Rush Street Interactive United States
