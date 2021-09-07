This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming launches pirate-themed slot Dead Man’s Trail

7th September 2021 9:05 am GMT
Casino games provider Relax Gaming is inviting players to explore the rough seas in its latest release Dead Man’s Trail.

The 5x4 slot offers a maximum win per line of x60 bet and a maximum simulated win of x50,000, with players navigating rough seas with three bonus symbols until they reach the Trail Bonus. After that, a pirate map unfolds and sends them on a mysterious journey in search of winnings.

Players move along the markings of the treasure map in the bonus round, where each step could mean death or glory. Features are triggered according to the position landed, ranging from multipliers to collection symbols, random coin wins or even doom!

Once back on the reels, landing coin symbols on three or more reels triggers the Coin Feature, which is a welcoming loot awarding the total amount of visible coins.

Commenting on the launch, Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon said: “Dead Man’s Trail is an adrenaline pumping slot with surprises at every turn. Packed with potential for epic rewards, this title will test the fate of players as they sail across a dangerous journey in search of lost treasure.

“We’re really excited to offer this unique title to our players and we’re sure that they will enjoy the wonderfully immersive gameplay.”

