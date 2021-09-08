Pragmatic Solutions expands iGaming platform with Pariplay content

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has integrated its content with Pragmatic Solutions' platform.

Pariplay’s proprietary games portfolio and Fusion content, including over 12,000 games from more than 100 third-party suppliers and Pariplay’s own library of more than 120 slots, are now available to Pragmatic Solutions’ operator network.

“We continue to implement our growth strategy in regulated markets and this deal with Pragmatic Solutions will see our content reach new audiences across a number of jurisdictions,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean. “Our Fusion offering provides a unified single approach to content distribution, focusing on delivering greater efficiency and exceptional ROI for operators.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang added: “Pariplay’s content portfolio is one of the most substantial in the industry and coupled with their engagement tools, we have significantly boosted our platform offering to the benefit of our operator partners.”

Pragmatic Solutions has recently launched online casino operations for a number of operator partners including Njord Ventures’ koicasino.com, Supremo.com, DoubleUp Group’s DoggoCasino.com, Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar.de in Germany and Cosmolot24.com.ua in Ukraine.

