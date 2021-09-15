Everi Digital launches custom-themed online slot with BetMGM

New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has partnered BetMGM to launch a new custom-themed online slot game in the United States.

Delivered via Everi Digital’s Spark Remote Game Server, the Borgata 777 Respin game is the first title that Everi has developed in partnership with BetMGM, the US joint venture between Entain and Borgata owner MGM Resorts International.

“This rewarding collaboration with BetMGM brings online gamers a thrilling new title that adds to and enhances our award-winning stepper, video slot, and progressive jackpots content offerings,” said David Lucchese, executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital at Everi. “BetMGM is a trusted operator-partner and is committed to our collective goal of delivering memorable experiences to players.”

Borgata 777 Respin offers a re-spin bonus that triggers randomly on any winning spin and each re-spin awards prizes equal to or more valuable than the previous re-spin. Through wild Borgata symbols, players also gain the opportunity for wins with 10x, 5x, and 3x multipliers.

The online game is currently available through BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino in New Jersey, and on BetMGM Casino and Borgata Casino in Pennsylvania.

“Everi has a reputation for developing engaging content and has delivered an incredible title in Borgata 777 Respin, a game sure to resonate with our players,” said BetMGM director of online gaming Oliver Bartlett. “BetMGM continues to leverage its strong themes and iconic brands to build the most robust online gaming portfolio and we’re thrilled to provide players with another exciting gaming option.”

Shares in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) gained 2.64 per cent to close at $21.81 per share in New Tuesday.