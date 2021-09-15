Gaming Innovation Group appoints new VP of sales for North America

Stockholm-listed gaming solutions provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of David Elmore as vice president of sales for North America.

Elmore joins GiG from regulatory laboratory GLI in New Jersey and will be responsible for driving the supplier's commercial strategy across North America.

“I am delighted to welcome David to the team and for GiG to be able to leverage his extensive network and knowledge of the complex but very lucrative US market,” said GiG director of sales and business development Martin Collins.

“GiG has a rich history in delivering solutions and we believe our continued innovation across our product portfolio and market-leading services are incredibly relevant in the market and we are sure with David on board, we can accelerate growth in these markets.”

GiG has built on its early success with Hard Rock in the United States by recently signing up newly established operator Playstar, which intends to enter both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. GiG has also committed to launching its services in Ontario for some of its existing customers and believes Canada will be a key market in the coming years.

Commenting on his appointment, Elmore said: “I am honoured to join the GiG team. I am eager to build on the solid foundation that has been developed over the last decade. GiG is perfectly positioned to partner with State and Tribal clients to digitally transform their gaming business and to create a unique customer experience.

“Success for GiG and our clients is based on integrity, loyalty, and long-term trust. These core values support the building of GiG’s presence in North America.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (NOK:GIG) were trading 0.30 per cent higher at NOK19.94 per share in Oslo Wednesday morning.