Relax Gaming releases Nordic-themed slot Volatile Vikings

22nd September 2021 8:22 am GMT
Evolution

Relax Gaming has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of a new Nordic-themed slot, Volatile Vikings.

The feature-loaded 6x5 adventure is set on the high seas with gameplay in two harsh environments: an icy setting for the base game and broiling fires for the bonus game.

The Multiplier Reveal feature occurs throughout the entire game, as do cascades, increasing the wins as the player spins in search of the Free Spins round, which is triggered by landing three Bonus symbols. Six free spins are awarded, and every additional bonus symbol grants an extra spin.

If the sum of all wins achieved in the bonus round reaches 20,000x the bet or higher, the player is awarded 20,000x bet for the whole round, ramping up the anticipation even more.

“Our dev team has done yet another tremendous job with Volatile Vikings,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “They’ve taken a traditional theme and injected the kind of gameplay that really sets our titles apart.

“As its name suggests, players can expect an action-packed, high-paced experience with a pay-anywhere functionality that drives the differentiation we demand in our games. Added to the exquisite animations and evocative soundtrack, I’m sure we’ve got another winner on our hands.”

