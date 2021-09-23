Pariplay ready to go live in the Netherlands

Aspire Global’s aggregation and content business Pariplay is expected to go live with at least ten operators in the Netherlands when the newly regulated iGaming market opens on 1 October.

Pariplay has lined up deals with more than 10 tier-one operators in the market and has a network of 30 games providers ready to go live through its Fusion aggregation platform.

In addition to providing an aggregated casino offering from day one, Pariplay will also roll out 20 of its own in-house developed games, with more titles to follow by the end of October.

“We are fully committed to leveraging our considerable experience within the Netherlands gaming market to help studios and operators alike make a major impact once the regulated market opens for business at the start of October,” said Pariplay’s newly appointed managing director of games Joey Hurtado.

“Our Fusion platform offers a huge array of third-party content to entertain Dutch players, as well as our innovative and exciting in-house games, while significantly smoothing the process for vendors and operators in getting games to market. We expect the Netherlands to quickly grow into one of the most important jurisdictions in Europe and we expect to be at the heart of that story from day one.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.36 per cent higher at SEK78.20 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.