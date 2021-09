The Canadian province of Saskatchewan will launch a new online sports betting and gaming site next year, which will be operated by the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA).

An amendment to the Gaming Framework Agreement (GFA) has been signed between the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the province to establish the legal framework for the new online gaming site.

SIGA has also signed a Letter of Intent with the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (SaskGaming), which establishes [...]