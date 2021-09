A new tax on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) has been signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Republic Act No. 1159 clarifies the tax liabilities of POGOs, their employees and services providers, and incorporates them into the Philippines tax system.

A key feature of the Act is a final withholding tax of 25 per cent on gross income to be imposed on any foreign individuals employed by offshore gaming licensees and service providers, regardless of their [...]