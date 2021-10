iGaming software provider Pragmatic Solutions has agreed a deal to power a new online platform for Trans World Hotels & Entertainment (TWHE), the Czech land-based casino operator which also serves the Austrian and German markets.

Pragmatic Solutions will provide its core player account management platform and integration technology to Palasino, a new Malta-based online division of TWHE, ahead of the launch of its first online brand.

This includes access to over 2,000 of the most popular online [...]