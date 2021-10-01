Bragg Gaming to unveil expanded iGaming portfolio at G2E

Nasdaq-listed iGaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group will showcase its expanded portfolio at G2E Las Vegas next week following the company’s recent acquisition spree.

Bragg will showcase a broad range of online casino titles from its Oryx Gaming subsidiary, as well as recently acquired Nevada-based developer Wild Streak Gaming and portfolio of titles from Spin Games, which the company is currently in the process of acquiring.

Games from these studios will be featured alongside titles from a wide variety of third-party development partners such as Rising Digital, Galaxy Gaming, Grand Vision Gaming, EIBIC, and Free Slot Games of Las Vegas.

“Our entire team is delighted to be making our North American debut at one of the biggest gaming events in the world as we introduce our recent and ongoing consolidation of iGaming trailblazers, including Wild Streak Gaming, ORYX Gaming and Spin Games at G2E,” said Richard Carter, chief executive of Bragg Gaming Group.

“From our award-winning player account management platform to our proven player engagement suite of products, and across our library of the hottest gaming content online or on land, Bragg Gaming is here to light up G2E and the rapidly growing iGaming industry!”

Titles featured at G2E will include Ripley’s Big Wheel from Spin Games, a classic stepper game with a trivia module incorporating the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Franchise, and a new Blackjack product developed under license from Galaxy Gaming which integrates side bets Lucky Ladies and 21+3 into a single game.

Bragg will also showcase its system technology at G2E, including the ORYX Player Account Management (PAM) iGaming platform.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NSQ:BRAG) gained 1.06 per cent to close at $9.55 per share in New York Thursday.