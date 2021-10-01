This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

Bragg Gaming to unveil expanded iGaming portfolio at G2E

1st October 2021 10:07 am GMT
BRAGG

Nasdaq-listed iGaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group will showcase its expanded portfolio at G2E Las Vegas next week following the company’s recent acquisition spree.

Bragg will showcase a broad range of online casino titles from its Oryx Gaming subsidiary, as well as recently acquired Nevada-based developer Wild Streak Gaming and portfolio of titles from Spin Games, which the company is currently in the process of acquiring.

Games from these studios will be featured alongside titles from a wide variety of third-party development partners such as Rising Digital, Galaxy Gaming, Grand Vision Gaming, EIBIC, and Free Slot Games of Las Vegas.

“Our entire team is delighted to be making our North American debut at one of the biggest gaming events in the world as we introduce our recent and ongoing consolidation of iGaming trailblazers, including Wild Streak Gaming, ORYX Gaming and Spin Games at G2E,” said Richard Carter, chief executive of Bragg Gaming Group.

“From our award-winning player account management platform to our proven player engagement suite of products, and across our library of the hottest gaming content online or on land, Bragg Gaming is here to light up G2E and the rapidly growing iGaming industry!”

Titles featured at G2E will include Ripley’s Big Wheel from Spin Games, a classic stepper game with a trivia module incorporating the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Franchise, and a new Blackjack product developed under license from Galaxy Gaming which integrates side bets Lucky Ladies and 21+3 into a single game.

Bragg will also showcase its system technology at G2E, including the ORYX Player Account Management (PAM) iGaming platform.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NSQ:BRAG) gained 1.06 per cent to close at $9.55 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino iGaming Oryx Gaming Slots Spin Games Wild Streak Gaming
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Sega Sammy to redevelop Wild Streak games for land-based casinos

Bragg Gaming shares climb 25% in Toronto ahead of Nasdaq debut

Bragg Gaming agrees games supply deal with Novibet

Bragg Gaming revenue grows 28% in strong second quarter

Bragg Gaming secures Greek iGaming licence, extends IGT development deal

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Bragg Gaming grows first half revenue to €29.2m

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Bragg Gaming brings in Chris Looney as chief commercial officer

Bragg continues US expansion with Wild Streak Gaming acquisition

Bragg Gaming CEO on the company’s acceleration into the US

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

Bragg Gaming continues strong momentum into first quarter

Bragg Gaming adds two new directors to Board

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Evolution