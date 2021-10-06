Gaming Realms extends Deal or No Deal licensing agreement

Gaming Realms has agreed a multi-year extension to its licensing agreement with content producer Banijay Group.

The extension will allow Gaming Realms to continue to develop and distribute Deal or No Deal branded Slingo games in the United Kingdom, United States and international markets.

Since the initial launch of Gaming Realms’ Deal or No Deal branded Slingo game two years ago, it has attracted over 850,000 unique players worldwide, making it a consistently top performing game for the company.

“We are delighted to extend our licensing agreement with Banijay - our collaboration on Deal or No Deal Slingo has proven to be one of our most successful titles to date,” said Mark Segal, co-founder and chief financial officer of Gaming Realms.

“The success of this partnership reiterates the versatility of the Slingo IP and shows that incorporating the game show format into the Slingo grid allows players to view both brands in a fresh light.”

The Deal or No Deal TV game show has been commissioned in over 80 territories worldwide with more than 300 productions internationally.

Lex Scott, commercial director of Gaming & Gambling at Banijay Brands, said: “Banijay’s IP has global appeal and our iconic titles like Deal or No Deal bring in huge audiences across multiple platforms and extensions. Gaming Realms’ creativity and innovation with the Slingo mechanic drives great success for brands in this sector and we are pleased to further our partnership with them.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (AIM:GMR) were trading 0.65 per cent lower at 30.80 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.