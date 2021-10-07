This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Authentic Gaming goes live in South Africa with Betway

7th October 2021 9:30 am GMT
Authentic Gaming has debuted its live dealer games in South Africa with Super Group's Betway brand.

Betway players in South Africa gain access to Authentic Gaming’s studio-based casino titles and auto-roulette games, including Grand, 24/7, Casino Floor, Nightclub and Viva Las Vegas.

The rollout also includes Authentic Gaming’s Cricket Roulette live game, which is available exclusively to Betway, as well as a series of Auto Roulette titles including Classic, Speed and VIP.

“International expansion is a priority for Authentic Gaming right now and we are delighted to have entered the fast-growing South African market with our long-standing partner, Betway,” said Authentic Gaming chief commercial officer Magdalena Podhorska-Okolow.

“We see huge potential for casino in the region and believe our suite of studio-based and auto roulette titles will add variety and quality to Betway’s portfolio, allowing it to deliver a superior online experience to its players.”

Betway’s Phillip Superamonien said: “South Africa is a market with huge potential and we believe betting on casino games will be very popular among players in the region as we’ve seen tremendous growth in recent months.

“We have been partnered with Authentic Gaming for several years now so we know just how engaging and entertaining its games are. They make for a great addition to our game portfolio in South Africa and look forward to seeing our players enjoy the incredible experience its titles offer.”

