Evolution launches dedicated live casino studio for Penn National

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched a dedicated live online casino studio for Penn National Gaming in the United States.

The dedicated area has been fully branded as Barstool Sportsbook & Casino and is located at Evolution’s live casino production studio in New Jersey.

“We are delighted to continue to build on our very strong relationship with Penn Interactive,” said Evolution commercial director for North America Jeff Millar. “We have worked together to create a bespoke dedicated Live Casino studio, completely customised to Barstool’s brand and look-and-feel.

“We very much look forward to rolling out our industry-leading mix of live games and slots to Penn players in further states.”

It is the latest expansion of Evolution services for Penn Interactive’s Barstool brand across regulated US gambling markets, following the launch of Barstool's live casino from from studios in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Evolution also provides NetEnt slot games to Barstool in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with a West Virginia launch planned for later this year. This will coincide with the rollout of Evolution's Red Tiger slots to Barstool.

“The combination of Evolution’s great team and proven ability to deliver the widest range of quality online casino products quickly to market makes them an ideal partner for Penn Interactive,” said Penn Interactive head Jon Kaplowitz.

“We are especially excited about the development of the custom Barstool-branded studio, which allows us to further utilise the broad array of media talent at Barstool Sports and provide our customers with yet another differentiated gaming experience.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading marginally lower at SEK1,304.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, while shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) closed 1.24 per cent lower at $71.62 per share in New York Wednesday.