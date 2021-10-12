This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play expands Croatia presence with Supersport

12th October 2021 10:09 am GMT
iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has taken its slot portfolio live with Croatian operator Supersport.hr.

Supersport becomes the second operator in Croatia after Admiral to launch Pragmatic Play’s slots, including titles such as Starlight Princess, Sweet Bonanza, John Hunter and Big Bass Bonanza, and Wolf Gold.

Alongside its slot portfolio, Supersport players will also have access to Pragmatic Play’s Enhance gamification suite, which features a number of tools to drive player engagement.

“Expanding in important European markets is a key point of focus for Pragmatic Play and as such, we’re very pleased to collaborate with another prominent operator,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Supersport has an excellent reputation and we look forward to a long and rewarding partnership.”

Supersport.hr head of casino Tugomil Cerovecki added: “Pragmatic Play’s slot offering is one of the leading portfolios in the iGaming industry and we’re delighted to roll it out on our online casino.

“With popular content and an impressive gamification toolkit, we’re very excited to join forces with Pragmatic Play.”

