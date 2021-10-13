Big Time Gaming launches Pirate Pays Megaways

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming (BTG) has released its latest slot, Pirate Pays Megaways, which is initially available on an exclusive basis to Kindred Group’s Unibet brand.

The new high-volatility, high seas adventure from Big Time Gaming features giant sea monsters, stacked wilds, mega-triggers and interactive bonus rounds.

The game is powered by the supplier’s acclaimed Megaways mechanic, with the number of winning pay lines changing with every spin, reaching anything up to 117,649 when the reels get hot.

In the Kraken bonus round, a range of 20 prize free spins and multipliers are shown on the screen. Players can choose to accept or reject the Kraken’s offer of one of these prizes.

If players rebuff the monster, destroying up to five of the remaining prizes, the Kraken will continue to make another offer until it is either accepted or only two prizes remain, at which point the player can choose to open one of two mystery chests to reveal their final prize.

A special purple scatter symbol matched with two greens will trigger the Enhanced Bonus Round, which is similar to the Kraken bonus round but sees the lowest ten prizes removed.

“We wanted to breathe new life into the pirate-themed format by turning the cliché on its head,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nick Robinson. “Pirate Pays is a slot that’s filled with some really interesting new elements, but it never compromises on entertainment value.

“That’s why this is a game that will appeal to all types of players from scurvy seadogs to regular, everyday landlubbers.”

Kindred Group head of exclusive content Pierluigi Rinaldi added: “Pirate Pays Megaways is jam-packed with the arresting graphics, sound and gameplay, and all the innovative mechanics and bonus games, that we’ve come to expect from BTG.

“We look forward to treating our players with exclusive early access to what may become a truly classic game.”

Pirate Pays Megaways has gone live today exclusively on Unibet, ahead of a wider roll out via Relax Gaming’s platform from 27 October.

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.22 per cent higher at SEK1,293.40 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.