Relax Gaming goes live with Holland Casino in Netherlands

Gaming aggregator and content supplier Relax Gaming has launched its content in the Netherlands through a new partnership with Holland Casino.

The state-owned gaming operator, which operates 14 land-based casinos in the Netherlands, gains access to Relax’s full range of over 2,000 casino games for its newly launched Playtech-powered iGaming site, as well as an extensive variety of content from third-party suppliers via the Silver Bullet and Powered by Relax platforms.

“As one of the Netherlands' most popular casinos, it’s a fantastic advantage for us to be partnering with Holland Casino at this important juncture for the market and furthering the distribution of our proprietary and third-party games to new audiences,” said Relax Gaming chief operating officer Daniel Eskola

“The collaboration is testament to both the quality and variety provided through our platform as we drive differentiation and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver a tailored offering that caters specifically to the Dutch market.”

Holland Casino digital transformation director Jeroen Verkroost said: “Relax’s reputation for business simplicity and efficient integration have made it a platform we have been eager to integrate with for quite some time.

“We have great expectations for this partnership and know our customers will be big fans of the range of engaging and market-specific online casino content that is already live.”