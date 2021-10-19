Holland Casino goes live with Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Hub iGaming content

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming division has rolled out its iGaming portfolio with Holland Casino in the Netherlands.

The games are available via an integration with the Playtech Marketplace Platform, giving Holland Casino players access to ORYX’s in-house games and aggregated content from third-party suppliers.

“Holland Casino is an iconic brand in the Netherlands. It’s been 45 years since their first casino launch almost to the day, so we wish them a happy birthday and congratulate them on now being among the first group of operators to be granted an online licence for games of chance by the regulator,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

“The Netherlands is an important part of our regulated market expansion strategy and we’re proud to be a major content partner to Holland Casino, and excited to bring our games to a brand new audience, while ensuring the highest standards of safer and responsible gambling.”

Holland Casino digital transformation director Jeroen Verkroost added: “The ORYX Hub iGaming content is proven in markets across Europe, and we are thrilled to bring it to our customers as they play online at Holland Casino for the first time. We’ve been impressed with ORYX’s commitment to the new Dutch market and our partnership, demonstrated by a rapid and efficient integration on our platform, early technical compliance approval, and of course, a superb range of games certified for the Netherlands.

“The legal market opening marks the start of a new era in Dutch casino gaming, and we look forward to providing the very best in casino entertainment to our players, together with our partner ORYX, for many years to come.”