This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Holland Casino goes live with Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Hub iGaming content

19th October 2021 9:41 am GMT
Bragg Gaming Group
NetEnt

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming division has rolled out its iGaming portfolio with Holland Casino in the Netherlands.

The games are available via an integration with the Playtech Marketplace Platform, giving Holland Casino players access to ORYX’s in-house games and aggregated content from third-party suppliers.

“Holland Casino is an iconic brand in the Netherlands. It’s been 45 years since their first casino launch almost to the day, so we wish them a happy birthday and congratulate them on now being among the first group of operators to be granted an online licence for games of chance by the regulator,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

“The Netherlands is an important part of our regulated market expansion strategy and we’re proud to be a major content partner to Holland Casino, and excited to bring our games to a brand new audience, while ensuring the highest standards of safer and responsible gambling.”

Holland Casino digital transformation director Jeroen Verkroost added: “The ORYX Hub iGaming content is proven in markets across Europe, and we are thrilled to bring it to our customers as they play online at Holland Casino for the first time. We’ve been impressed with ORYX’s commitment to the new Dutch market and our partnership, demonstrated by a rapid and efficient integration on our platform, early technical compliance approval, and of course, a superb range of games certified for the Netherlands.

“The legal market opening marks the start of a new era in Dutch casino gaming, and we look forward to providing the very best in casino entertainment to our players, together with our partner ORYX, for many years to come.”

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino Holland Casino iGaming Netherlands Oryx Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

ORYX Gaming integrates content with Playtech

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Spin Games and High 5 Games approved for iGaming in Connecticut

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Bragg Gaming to unveil expanded iGaming portfolio at G2E

Gaming Intelligence Awards of 2021

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Sega Sammy to redevelop Wild Streak games for land-based casinos

Bragg Gaming shares climb 25% in Toronto ahead of Nasdaq debut

Bragg Gaming agrees games supply deal with Novibet

Bragg Gaming revenue grows 28% in strong second quarter

Bragg Gaming secures Greek iGaming licence, extends IGT development deal

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Bragg Gaming grows first half revenue to €29.2m

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt