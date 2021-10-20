This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming releases Mega Mine: Nudging Ways slot

20th October 2021 9:58 am GMT
iGaming aggregator and content supplier Relax Gaming has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Mega Mine: Nudging Ways, a new slot which features its Nudging Mystery Stacks feature.

The 5x4 gold-mining themed game gives players the opportunity to jump behind the digger and win up to 50,000x their stake, with the new Nudging Mystery Stacks feature appearing in the form of a manic miner.

The Mystery Stacks nudges into screen until he appears in full view, displaying a value between two and five, with the displayed number representing how many symbols each stack will reveal.

With graphics including explosive Wild symbols, diamond-filled crates as Scatter symbols, and a variety of colourful jewels, the game features 32,768 ways to win.

Six free spins are awarded when two or more scatters appear on the reels, as well as triggering the Mega Free Spins bonus round, during which Nudging Mystery Stacks land more frequently. In the bonus round, this feature may also reveal stacks of Wild symbols.

Each additional scatter symbol results in an extra free spin, while epic wins occur when the win is worth 60 times the original bet. A buy feature rounds off the impressive list of in-game options, giving players the option to access the Mega Free Spins for the price displayed.

“Our team has always provided our players with innovative and epic games, and Mega Mine is testament to that,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “With this production the key is giving players more ways to win and opportunities to achieve impressive wins in order to add both excitement and potential.

“In every slot we release, we continue to drive the differentiation in our games that is such a strong part of our ethos. With its large win potential and appealing graphics, we expect this game to start strong and continue to gather momentum with a wide fanbase.”

Casino iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
