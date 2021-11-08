Pariplay brings in Enrico Bradamante as chief commercial officer

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has appointed former NetEnt managing director Enrico Bradamante as its new chief commercial officer.

Bradamante joins Pariplay after founding and chairing industry trade association iGaming European Network (iGEN) for the past three years.

Prior to that he worked for more than five years as managing director at NetEnt, and also served as CEO of Maverick Slots and as a board member of Enteractive.

“We are thrilled to welcome Enrico to the team as he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will further help us establish ourselves as a leading supplier to the global iGaming industry,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey.

“Following an impressive period of growth for the company which has seen us enter new jurisdictions and enhanced our product offering, the appointment of Enrico reflects our commitment to deliver the best service for our partners and the strategic decision to further extend our business into regulated markets.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bradamante said: “I’m delighted to join Pariplay at what is a very exciting time for the company and the industry as a whole.

“Pariplay is a dynamic and innovative supplier with a premium platform and superior in-house content, and I look forward to bringing my own knowhow to the team to further evolve our products and to continue to push the boundaries in the industry.”

So far in 2021, Pariplay has gone live with more than 20 new operator partners in Europe, New Jersey and Latin America. Over the past three years, the supplier has tripled its growth and now facilitates over €850m bets a month.

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.24 per cent higher at SEK84.80 per share in Stockholm Monday, having hit a new 52-week high of SEK86.90 earlier in the day.