Bragg agrees deal to take Bluberi casino titles online

New York and Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg will bring popular land-based casino games to the iGaming market through a new partnership with Las Vegas-based Bluberi.

Bluberi boasts a portfolio of more than 100 titles for land-based Class II, Class III and tribal lottery system markets, with its titles now set to be adapted for the online market by an experienced team led by Doug Fallon, Bragg Group Director of Content and founder of recently acquired Wild Streak Gaming.

“Adapting popular land-based titles for distribution in the online space is an initiative we have already seen huge success with via the games developed by our Wild Streak studio,” said Richard Carter, chief executive of Bragg. “Bluberi’s slot content portfolio continues to grow in popularity with land-based players, and we are excited to now be able to add their titles to our rapidly growing omni-channel offering.

“Our initial efforts with Bluberi will focus on deploying select titles throughout North America next year before we then expand the reach of their games via our global footprint in Europe and Canada, following the completion of our acquisition of Spin Games later this year,” Carter added. “We look forward to working with Bluberi’s team to bring their popular games to the fast-growing online market.”

Andrew Burke, chief executive of Bluberi, commented: “Our new partnership with Bragg represents further expansion in the distribution of our player-popular land-based content into the global iGaming marketplace. We are delighted to work with their team and to leverage the power of their RGS platforms to ensure that players can access Bluberi content wherever they reside and whenever they please.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group inc. (TSE:BRAG) gained 2.9 per cent to close at CAD$11.37 per share in Toronto Monday.