Pariplay continues US expansion with BetMGM

Aspire Global-owned games aggregator and content provider Pariplay has entered into a new distribution deal with leading US betting and gaming operator BetMGM.

The agreement gives BetMGM players in New Jersey and Michigan access to Pariplay's proprietary games and aggregated third-party content, with the potential to expand into other US states in the future.

“Pariplay offers an abundance of well-liked content,” said BetMGM vice president of gaming Matthew Sunderland. “Through this partnership, BetMGM will add to its world-class gaming experience through titles that will engage and entertain our players.”

Pariplay already has a long-standing partnership with BetMGM joint venture partner Entain, supplying content to brands in several key European markets including Portugal, the UK, Denmark and Germany.

“We have a strong momentum in the US and this deal is yet another important step in our US growth strategy,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “The US iGaming market is growing at an impressive rate and we are determined to be at forefront of the developments.”

