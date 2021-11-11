This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Pariplay continues US expansion with BetMGM

11th November 2021 10:38 am GMT
Evolution

Aspire Global-owned games aggregator and content provider Pariplay has entered into a new distribution deal with leading US betting and gaming operator BetMGM.

The agreement gives BetMGM players in New Jersey and Michigan access to Pariplay's proprietary games and aggregated third-party content, with the potential to expand into other US states in the future.

“Pariplay offers an abundance of well-liked content,” said BetMGM vice president of gaming Matthew Sunderland. “Through this partnership, BetMGM will add to its world-class gaming experience through titles that will engage and entertain our players.”

Pariplay already has a long-standing partnership with BetMGM joint venture partner Entain, supplying content to brands in several key European markets including Portugal, the UK, Denmark and Germany.

“We have a strong momentum in the US and this deal is yet another important step in our US growth strategy,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “The US iGaming market is growing at an impressive rate and we are determined to be at forefront of the developments.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.33 per cent higher at SEK83.90 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, just off their 52-week high of SEK86.90 per share set on 8 November.

