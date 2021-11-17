Pronet Gaming expands platform with LiveGames deal

iGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming has added to its portfolio of casino products with the launch of a new live roulette game from Malta-based developer LiveGames.

The new mobile-first live dealer title comes with a green screen feature that allows for unique operator branding on each table. It also includes new statistical features that enable players to track the action through results up to 500 rounds, heat zones, the number of players who have bet in a session, and the general percentage statistics of sections and outside bets.

“Our new branded Live Roulette game includes a set of unique features that no other live roulette table has in the industry,” said LiveGames CEO Avi Ortas. “It is entertaining for the player and very useful for the operator from a marketing perspective.

“Pronet Gaming is a highly valued partner of ours and its global reach continues to allow us to get our games in front of as many eyes as possible.”

Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst added: “Live Roulette is packed with innovative, useful new features which add together to make a highly engaging and entertaining product. The attractive branding options that are built in for operators only add to the appeal.

“Having worked with them for five years now, we know that LiveGames produces games that resonate with operators across our key markets. We are confident that this latest title will again hit the mark with partners and players alike.”