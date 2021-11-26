ORYX Gaming takes Jack’s Casino online in the Netherlands

Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has expanded its presence in the regulated Dutch iGaming market after powering the launch of Jacks.nl, the new iGaming brand for JOI Gaming-owned Jack’s Casino.

ORYX is providing its player account management (PAM) iGaming platform and content to the newly launched Jacks.nl, after the Dutch Gaming Authority granted a license to JOI Gaming, part of the JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group.

The ORYX platform supports exclusive games on Jacks.nl, including titles from GAMOMAT, Peter & Sons and ORYX’s own in-house studios, as well as a full sportsbook offering supplied by Kambi, live casino games from Evolution and over 10,000 aggregated casino titles from a range of top studios.

“We congratulate Jacks.nl, a renowned and reputed Dutch brand, for now being live, and we are delighted to be its partner, powering its strong offering with our iGaming platform solution,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “We entered into this agreement with JVH in the fourth quarter of 2020, and we are very excited to now be operating.

“It has been an exciting time since the much anticipated Dutch online market opened in October, and this partnership is a cornerstone of ORYX’s future growth in the region which is of great strategic significance for the company.”

JVH is a leading casino operator in the Netherlands with 85 properties across the country and is best known for its Jack’s Casino brand.

“We’ve been working towards the launch of Jacks.nl in the regulated Dutch market for a long time so it’s a landmark achievement for us to now be able to provide our customers with a premium online sports and casino offering,” said JVH CEO Eric Olders.

“In ORYX, we have a strong technical partner with a fantastic platform and its substantial content portfolio enables us to offer the most sought after games in the market and we look forward to a long relationship and achieving great things together.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) closed 0.75 per cent higher at CAD$8.02 per share in Toronto Thursday.