Gaming Intelligence
Gaming Realms enters Romanian iGaming market with Superbet

30th November 2021 11:09 am GMT
London-listed content developer Gaming Realms has gone live in the regulated Romanian online gaming market for the first time through an exclusive partnership with Superbet. 

Superbet players in Romania gain access to Gaming Realms’ market-leading Slingo games, including Slingo Extreme, Red Hot Slingo and Slingo Sweet Bonanza.

“Regulated market expansion continues to be a key objective for Gaming Realms, it’s exciting to be announcing entry into a big market like Romania,” said Gaming Realms commercial director Gareth Scott.

“The partnership and programmatic launch campaign with Superbet is designed to provide maximum exposure of Slingo content to Romanian players over the first months of operation with continuous content roll out, expanded marketing and streaming initiatives.”

Superbet gaming commercial & content manager Nicholas Yu added: “Gaming Realms’ approach to content development and localisation towards the Romanian players provides us a unique marketing opportunity to introduce the content to new players. We are really excited to be the first to market in Romania and launching content exclusively with market-leading Slingo IP.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) were trading 1.22 per cent lower at 32.50 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

