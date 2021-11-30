Pariplay secures Fusion platform deal with Kaizen Gaming

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has agreed a deal to provide games to Kaizen Gaming in a number of European and International markets.

Pariplay’s portfolio of in-house casino games, produced by its newly branded Wizard Games development team, are now available in Greece via Kaizen Gaming’s Stoiximan brand, and will soon go live on the Betano brand in Germany and Portugal.

All of Kaizen’s brands worldwide will also gain access to Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform, featuring thousands of titles from the industry’s leading games developers, as well as a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools to enhance player value.

“Pariplay is a company that is never content to stand still and this agreement sees us make great strides in markets that are of great importance,” said Pariplay VP of sales Andrew Maclean.

“Kaizen Group is an operator that has great geographical reach within the markets that we are targeting right now. This is a deal that is a great fit for both parties and we look forward to presenting Kaizen’s players, wherever they are in the world, with a wide range of in-house and aggregated content through our renowned Fusion™ platform.”

Kaizen Gaming RNG casino manager Dimokratis Papadimos said: “We are always looking for new ways to provide the best possible online gaming experience to our customers across every market.

“We have already received very positive feedback after taking Pariplay content live in Greece and we are excited that our customers in Romania, Portugal, Germany, and Brazil will experience all the latest additions that lie in wait.”