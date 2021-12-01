Aspire Global’s Pariplay extends partnership with Rush Street Interactive in Colombia

Aspire Global’s content and aggregation business Pariplay has expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive in Colombia with the launch of its proprietary games.

The new agreement marks Pariplay's third deal in the Colombian market and sees its portfolio of over 120 titles made available to RSI’s RushBet.co via the Fusion gaming platform.

Pariplay and RSI have a strong existing partnership in New Jersey, where the supplier’s proprietary content is live on RSI's PlaySugarHouse.com.

“We know that Pariplay’s content is enjoyed by our customers in New Jersey with a great mix of classic and innovative games that keep players entertained,” said RSI chief executive Richard Schwartz. “Partnering with Pariplay in Latin America is very exciting as this deal reaffirms our commitment to provide our RushBet.co players with a dynamic and personalised mobile playing experience.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: “Our focus is to grow in regulated markets and we have significantly expanded into numerous regulated markets in the US, Europe and Latin America.

“Through our existing partnership with RSI in the US, we know that we have a trusted and highly professional partner in them, and we are proud to further grow our collaboration with them into new markets.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.04 per cent higher at SEK85.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.