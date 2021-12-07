Gaming Realms seals Pariplay distribution deal

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has agreed a deal to add Gaming Realms' content to its Fusion iGaming platform.

The agreement will see Gaming Realms distribute its Slingo content to a wider audience, adding to the Fusion platform's portfolio of thousands of titles from third-party suppliers.

“We believe that we best serve our operator partners by offering them the widest possible range of content, designed to appeal to a large breadth of player demographics,” said Pariplay commercial director Shivan Patel. “This deal with Gaming Realms provides our Fusion platform with content that is carefully designed with mobile devices in mind, cleverly leveraging IP and brands to deliver innovative and engaging new styles of games that I know will be a firm hit with customers around the world.”

Gaming Realms commercial director Gareth Scott added: “The integration with Pariplay supplements existing routes to market, while strengthening our strategy for regulated jurisdictions.

“The growing reputation of Slingo and its unique gameplay continually drives player demand. We’re humbled to have several sponsor operators go live immediately, including through Aspire Global, and look forward to onboarding further operators over the coming weeks.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading at 32.40 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday, while shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.47 per cent higher at SEK83.00 in Stockholm.