Playtech unveils new Zürich live casino studio for Swiss Casinos

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has launched a new dedicated live casino studio in Switzerland for operator partner Swiss Casinos.

Built on the existing Swiss Casinos site in Zürich, the live casino studio strengthens the partnership between the two companies, which began in 2019 with Playtech powering the operator’s iGaming launch.

The new studio offers Swiss players direct access to the Playtech Live tables, and includes Live Roulette, as well as the classic 7 Seat Blackjack and the scalable Blackjack version of All Bets.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new live casino studio built in close cooperation with the Playtech Live team,” said Swiss Casinos online director Patrick Mastai. “The Live Dealer offering that we can deliver to our customers is unrivaled and the new, first of its kind studio in Switzerland has been built to an incredibly high standard.

“Working so closely with the dedicated and skilled Playtech Live team has also been a great experience. We look forward to developing this partnership further as we continue to grow our product and content offering in Switzerland.”

Playtech Live senior customer relations manager Margarita Terlanova commented: “The new Playtech Live studio in Zürich is a real testament to the close partnership that Playtech has established with Swiss Casinos. By both teams working closely together, we have been able to deliver an industry-leading online experience that mirrors the feeling of playing inside one of Swiss Casinos’ leading land-based casinos.

“From training the team of dedicated croupiers to work as Live hosts, to the bespoke design of the studio itself, this live experience is like no other we have delivered before. Playtech Live is leading the way on creating an entertainment-led experience that delivers on both a gameplay and presentation perspective. We have every confidence that the customers of Swiss Casinos will have an exceptional gaming experience.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading marginally lower by 0.20 per cent at 735.00 pence per share in London earlier Friday.