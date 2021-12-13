PointsBet adds Evolution’s live dealer games to Michigan iGaming offering

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has expanded its iGaming offering in Michigan with the launch of new live dealer games from Evolution.

PointsBet customers will now have access to a range of Evolution's live dealer games, including Infinite Blackjack, Blackjack, European Roulette, Auto Roulette, and Baccarat.

"Online casino products have seen a rapid growth in the US and the team at PointsBet is responsive to our users and eager to bring our customers the experience and games they are looking for," said Pointsbet vice president of online casino revenue Aaron O'Sullivan.

"We are helping our users Live Your Bet Life with the feel of an authentic casino delivered on a user-friendly and approachable platform."

The Live Your Bet Life campaign will use PointsBet's technology infrastructure, in-game betting capabilities, and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space, especially in Michigan where sports betting was launched in January of this year.

"Since the launch of our iGaming platform, we have been working to diversify and expand the casino content we offer to players," said PointsBet president of product and technology Manjit Gombra Singh. "Our live gaming options in Michigan offer top-tier choices for our players and will serve as a template as iGaming expands in other jurisdictions in the US and Canada."

PointsBet gained access to the Great Lakes State via an exclusive partnership with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.

PointsBet has continued to invest in the state through partnerships with the Detroit Red Wings of the NHL and their venue, Little Caesars Arena, home of the PointsBet Sports Bar, as well as the Detroit Pistons of the NBA.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 3.32 per cent lower at AUD$7.56 per share in Sydney earlier Monday.