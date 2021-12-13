This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

PointsBet adds Evolution’s live dealer games to Michigan iGaming offering

13th December 2021 6:14 am GMT
PointsBet
Evolution

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has expanded its iGaming offering in Michigan with the launch of new live dealer games from Evolution.

PointsBet customers will now have access to a range of Evolution's live dealer games, including Infinite Blackjack, Blackjack, European Roulette, Auto Roulette, and Baccarat.

"Online casino products have seen a rapid growth in the US and the team at PointsBet is responsive to our users and eager to bring our customers the experience and games they are looking for," said Pointsbet vice president of online casino revenue Aaron O'Sullivan. 

"We are helping our users Live Your Bet Life with the feel of an authentic casino delivered on a user-friendly and approachable platform."

The Live Your Bet Life campaign will use PointsBet's technology infrastructure, in-game betting capabilities, and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space, especially in Michigan where sports betting was launched in January of this year. 

"Since the launch of our iGaming platform, we have been working to diversify and expand the casino content we offer to players," said PointsBet president of product and technology Manjit Gombra Singh. "Our live gaming options in Michigan offer top-tier choices for our players and will serve as a template as iGaming expands in other jurisdictions in the US and Canada."

PointsBet gained access to the Great Lakes State via an exclusive partnership with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. 

PointsBet has continued to invest in the state through partnerships with the Detroit Red Wings of the NHL and their venue, Little Caesars Arena, home of the PointsBet Sports Bar, as well as the Detroit Pistons of the NBA.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 3.32 per cent lower at AUD$7.56 per share in Sydney earlier Monday.

Related Tags
Evolution iGaming Live Casino Michigan PointsBet United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Indiana sports wagers grow to record $463.7m in November

Iowa sportsbook operators enjoy record month in November

Ohio sports betting legislation submitted to Governor DeWine

Illinois sports betting wagers soar to record $840.4m in October

PointsBet named official partner of University of Maryland Athletics

Former Cheddar News and Time executive joins PointsBet

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Maryland approves two more retail sportsbooks as others prepare to launch

PointsBet names Mary-Beth Hosking as chief information officer

PointsBet strengthens US in-play offering with Sportradar

888 and Betway approved to offer sports betting in Virginia

PointsBet wins Virginia license in partnership with Colonial Downs

Maryland enters final phase to launch sports betting

Indiana sportsbook wagers hit record high of $461.1m in October

Iowa operators enjoy record October as online wagers near $250m mark

BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming