Design Works Gaming goes live in New Jersey

Design Works Gaming (DWG) has launched its iGaming content in New Jersey with Resorts Digital and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG).

DWG's games have been rolled out on GoldenNuggetCasino.com and on Resorts Digital's Resorts Casino and Mohegan Sun iGaming brands through an integration with SG Digital's OpenGaming platform..

“As soon as we sat down with Ed Andrewes and the team at Resorts, we knew these were our kinda people,” said Design Works Gaming CEO Troy Zurawski. “They haven’t built their brand by following the crowd and neither have we - that’s probably why we get along so well. Watch this space for a game-changing partnership, bespoke content and a reimagining of what a great online casino product looks like in New Jersey.”

Resorts Digital CEO Ed Andrewes said: “We are absolutely delighted to have partnered with DWG. Their content has already performed remarkably well in Europe and, with their heritage, we believe it can do even better in the US market. DWG immediately understood the demographic of our audience and we believe our customers will love the bespoke content which is significantly different from anything else available.”

DWG’s launch in New Jersey marks its first step in a major stateside push, with the supplier recently granted license approvals in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“It’s great to be back in the US," continued Zurawski. "We always intended to launch our games in regulated markets across the country, and New Jersey is a perfect place to start.

"Land-based and social casinos have already shown us how popular DWG games are in the US. Alongside Golden Nugget Online Gaming, now we’re going to show what’s possible in real-money gaming too.”

GNOG vice president Warren Steven added: "We are constantly continuing to grow our portfolio of iGaming content, and we are excited to expand our games repertoire by launching DWG games. This will broaden our content offering with DWG’s innovative features and exciting games available to our online patrons."