This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Esports Entertainment Group migrates to its proprietary Idefix platform

15th December 2021 7:10 am GMT

New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has migrated its SportNation.com and Vie.bet iGaming sites to its proprietary Idefix platform. 

Prior to the migration, both brands operated their iGaming and sports betting offerings on the BetConstruct platform

"The migration to Idefix is an important milestone for Esports Entertainment Group as it clearly demonstrates our Company's success in technology development and integration as well as our ability to drive operational efficiencies to enhance the profitability of our iGaming brands," said Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson. 

"We expect the consolidation of SportNation and Vie onto our proprietary platform will allow both brands to grow their revenue and enable us to cross-sell our offerings to more efficiently maximise player value. I am extremely proud of our entire team for their hard work, and believe this migration provides a repeatable long-term roadmap for further technology rationalisation."

Esports Entertainment acquired the Idefix iCasino technology platform as part of the Lucky Dino transaction it completed in December 2020. Sportsbook capabilities from BetBy were integrated into Idefix in preparation for SportNation.com and Vie.bet to launch with a full online offering of casino, sports betting and esports. 

Shares in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NSQ:GMBL) closed 6.52 per cent lower at $4.30 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Esports Entertainment Group iGaming Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Esports Entertainment grows first quarter revenue to $16.4m

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Higher costs push Esports Entertainment to full year loss

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Caesars joins Clairvest consortium for Wakayama casino resort

888 and William Hill highlight the resurgence of retail

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

Super Group targets Betway expansion ahead of New York listing

Betway adds to tennis and esports sponsorship portfolio

UEFA fines Zlatan Ibrahimović and AC Milan over Bethard ownership

Esports Entertainment to acquire iGaming operator Bethard

IOC to launch inaugural Olympic-themed virtual sports series

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming