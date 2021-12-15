Esports Entertainment Group migrates to its proprietary Idefix platform

New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has migrated its SportNation.com and Vie.bet iGaming sites to its proprietary Idefix platform.

Prior to the migration, both brands operated their iGaming and sports betting offerings on the BetConstruct platform

"The migration to Idefix is an important milestone for Esports Entertainment Group as it clearly demonstrates our Company's success in technology development and integration as well as our ability to drive operational efficiencies to enhance the profitability of our iGaming brands," said Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson.

"We expect the consolidation of SportNation and Vie onto our proprietary platform will allow both brands to grow their revenue and enable us to cross-sell our offerings to more efficiently maximise player value. I am extremely proud of our entire team for their hard work, and believe this migration provides a repeatable long-term roadmap for further technology rationalisation."

Esports Entertainment acquired the Idefix iCasino technology platform as part of the Lucky Dino transaction it completed in December 2020. Sportsbook capabilities from BetBy were integrated into Idefix in preparation for SportNation.com and Vie.bet to launch with a full online offering of casino, sports betting and esports.

Shares in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NSQ:GMBL) closed 6.52 per cent lower at $4.30 per share in New York Tuesday.