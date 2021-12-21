This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming goes live with Grand Casino Baden in Switzerland

21st December 2021 10:16 am GMT
BRAGG
Evolution

Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has expanded its presence in Switzerland's regulated iGaming market after going live with Grand Casino Baden's Jackpots.ch brand.

Following an initial partnership struck earlier this year, the rollout features content supplied from ORYX’s exclusive remote gaming server partner GAMOMAT, including titles such as Royal Seven, Ramses Book, Crystal Book and Take 5, all of which offer features and jackpots that increase player engagement and retention levels.

“Reputable and established partners are key to establishing and expanding your brand in any regulated gaming market,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.  “In our view, this new partnership with Grand Casino Baden aligns Bragg and ORYX with one of Switzerland’s strongest operators.

“We’re proud of our content and confident that it will perform well in a market that is renowned for its commitment to high standards.”

Grand Casino Baden chief online gaming Brian Christner added: “ORYX’s titles and services are perfectly placed to help develop the impressive start we’ve made in the online sector here.

“Our goal is to provide Swiss players with the best today’s suppliers have to offer and we’re sure they will find these new games maintain that commitment.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.90 per cent lower at CAD$6.70 per share in Toronto Monday, 6.35 per cent above its 52-week low of $6.30 set last week.

