Microgaming enters Buenos Aires city and province

Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming has entered the regulated markets of Buenos Aires city and province in Argentina.

The casino supplier is providing a range of popular games in the market, which opened in December.

Several Microgaming customers have secured licences to offer a full range of online gambling products in both Buenos Aires city and province, with further operators expected to go live in the coming months.

Microgaming will initially provide 49 games to both markets through its aggregation platform, including legendary online slots Immortal Romance, Thunderstruck II and Break Da Bank Again, as well as top-performing recent releases.

Microgaming already has an established presence in Latin America, having expanded its portfolio and forged relationships with customers operating in the region in recent years. Since first entering the Colombian market in 2018, the company has continued to focus on regulated markets across LATAM and now has its sights on other newly regulating Argentinian provinces.

“With safer gambling and fair play at our core, we’re proud to welcome the new regulations in both the city and province of Buenos Aires,” said Hayley Da Silva, Microgaming head of markets.

“We’ve supported our customers closely with the licensing process in preparation for the markets opening, and we’re excited to see them push off from the starting blocks!”