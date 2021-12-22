Evolution launches dedicated live casino with JVH Group in the Netherlands

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched a localised dedicated live casino for JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group (JVH) in the Netherlands.

Served by native Dutch speaking dealers, the live casino tables are now available to players at JACKS.nl, the iGaming arm of JVH group’s Jack's Casino & Sports brand.

Evolution also provides RNG games and licensed slot titles to the operator from its NetEnt and Red Tiger studios.

“Operators and players have waited a long time for the opening of the regulated Dutch online gambling market,” said JVH CEO and chairman Eric Olders. “We are pleased to offer our players the richest possible choice of online games, from live dealer casino classics to a new generation of live online game shows, soon to be extended with Speed Blackjack, and a huge choice of slots titles too.

“In addition, players can enjoy our high-end sports betting offerings. Our dedicated live casino environment, with our Dutch native speaking dealers and Host Desk, enriches the experience for our online players still further, as they are spending a great time at the online version of Jack’s Casino.”

Evolution head of business development James Jones added: “Evolution and JVH have been delighted with the success of the Jack’s Casino online offering since launch. Adding a dedicated environment was always seen as a natural progression to further enhance choice and player engagement.

“It has been proven over many years that Evolution’s localised, native speaking tables create a really strong rapport between game presenters and players, while also boosting brand loyalty and, indeed, many other KPIs.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.25 per cent lower at SEK1,185.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.