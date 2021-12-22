This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Evolution launches dedicated live casino with JVH Group in the Netherlands

22nd December 2021 10:54 am GMT
Evolution
Evolution

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched a localised dedicated live casino for JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group (JVH) in the Netherlands. 

Served by native Dutch speaking dealers, the live casino tables are now available to players at JACKS.nl, the iGaming arm of JVH group’s Jack's Casino & Sports brand.

Evolution also provides RNG games and licensed slot titles to the operator from its NetEnt and Red Tiger studios.

“Operators and players have waited a long time for the opening of the regulated Dutch online gambling market,” said JVH CEO and chairman Eric Olders. “We are pleased to offer our players the richest possible choice of online games, from live dealer casino classics to a new generation of live online game shows, soon to be extended with Speed Blackjack, and a huge choice of slots titles too. 

“In addition, players can enjoy our high-end sports betting offerings. Our dedicated live casino environment, with our Dutch native speaking dealers and Host Desk, enriches the experience for our online players still further, as they are spending a great time at the online version of Jack’s Casino.”

Evolution head of business development James Jones added: “Evolution and JVH have been delighted with the success of the Jack’s Casino online offering since launch. Adding a dedicated environment was always seen as a natural progression to further enhance choice and player engagement. 

“It has been proven over many years that Evolution’s localised, native speaking tables create a really strong rapport between game presenters and players, while also boosting brand loyalty and, indeed, many other KPIs.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.25 per cent lower at SEK1,185.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Evolution iGaming JVH gaming & entertainment group Live Casino Netherlands
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Inspired Entertainment agrees sale of Italian VLT business

Evolution rolls out dedicated live casino tables for win2day in Austria

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

Evolution enters Argentina with Buenos Aires Province launch

Scout Gaming appoints new CFO

Genius Sports and Canadian Football League agree new long-term partnership

PointsBet adds Evolution’s live dealer games to Michigan iGaming offering

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Onionsack rebrands to Voxbet; appoints Andrew Lee as Chairman

Evolution launches share buy-back program

BetConnect attracts leading gaming investors

Will the Evolution ‘illegal markets’ report herald a move away from black markets?

FanDuel team ready to revolutionise sports betting

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming