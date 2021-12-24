Playtech opens two live casino studios in USA

London-listed gaming solutions provider Playtech has launched two state-of-the-art live casino studios in Michigan and New Jersey.

The simultaneous launch of the two Playtech live casino facilities is in collaboration with Parx Interactive under the Play Gun Lake brand in Michigan, and with long-standing partner bet365 in New Jersey

The facilities represent the initial launch of Playtech's live casino offering in the United States, and the next step in the company's strategic expansion in the country.

“This is a landmark moment for Playtech and our development in the US and it is something we are all very excited about,” said Edo Haitin, CEO at Playtech Live Casino. “We are humbly grateful for the warm welcome and support our teams have received from the Atlantic City and Southfield communities, and we are looking forward to becoming an integral part of these communities and contribute our part.”

The live casino studio in Southfield, Michigan has been developed to deliver a new standard in Live Casino experience.

The initial launch comprises classic Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat live dealer tables, as well as All Bets Blackjack, which allows an unlimited number of players to participate in a game.

This will be followed by further launches including a sport-led environment and the introduction of the supplier’s leading Live Game Shows.

Both the Michigan and the New Jersey studios also feature Quantum Roulette Arcade, which has been tailored for the US market to create a new arcade gaming experience.

“The launch of the two facilities represents our core strategy of bringing our industry-leading studio standards to the US whilst ensuring that Playtech Live's most engaging and innovative products and technology are available to new markets and audiences,” continued Haitin.

“By partnering with Parx in Michigan and bet365 in New Jersey, we have been able to enter some of the fastest growing states in the US and Playtech's vision and drive for growth in these states has been well received by the local communities.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.51 per cent higher at 741.50 pence per share in London Friday morning.